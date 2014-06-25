Video: Andrew Wiggins Official Pre-Draft Mixtape

Joel Embiid’s mesmerizing pre-draft mixtape had its time in the sun. So did Jabari Parker’s. It’s only fair that the newly released workout video of Andrew Wiggins gets the same treatment.

Wiggins’ elite athleticism is on full display here. He’s an effortless leaper, runner, and slider, and combines those amazing natural gifts with picture-perfect form on his jumper. The ease with which Wiggins creates space for step-backs in the video is something we’ll see in the NBA for years to come.

The biggest knock on Wiggins is his lack of a tight handle. Though he dribbles low and in-control at times, that’s evident in the mixtape. Wiggins too often mishandles the ball when transitioning into a jumper – a clip at the 1:36 mark of the video is a perfect example. He’ll need to clean that up at the next level to reach his immense potential.

Still, this is an undeniably impressive exhibit of athleticism and skill. Could the Cleveland Cavaliers really pass up the opportunity to draft Wiggins after watching his mixtape? Well, we said the same thing about about Embiid’s and Parker’s, too. These are highlights of scripted workouts, after all, meaning there’s not much to glean except pure entertainment. And Wiggins certainly delivered there.

Our favorite clip? This one.

Should the Cavs take Wiggins number one?

