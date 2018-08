The last time Blake Griffin dropped in on The Lucas Brothers to talk about NBA 2K13, it was pure comedy. Now, he’s back again, and this time, they’re having a little fun at the expense of 2K’s newly-revamped mode, MyCAREER. We’re not sure if this is funnier than the original Blake/2K ad, but it’s pretty close.

Is this better than Blake’s last 2K ad?

