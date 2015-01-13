Video: Anthony Davis Guarantees A 2015 NCAA Title For Kentucky

After playing against Anthony Davis and the Pelicans in December, Bulls power forward Pau Gasol said the Brow’s “a freak,” and we don’t disagree. Davis is continuing to dominate for the Pellies, putting them in prime playoff contention in the loaded West. The former defensive force for Kentucky recently guaranteed a 2015 NCAA Title for his Wildcats in an interview with Red Bull.

“He can shoot the ball — there’s not a lot of things he can’t do on a basketball court, Gasol said. “He affects the games in a lot of ways.”

That he does. Currently, Davis is leading the NBA in field goals made while scoring 24.1 points per game, the third best mark in the Association. He also leads the league in blocks, blocks per game and player efficiency rating (PER) at a Michael Jordan-esque 31.1.

He’s also ranks No. 10 in true shooting percentage, so he’s putting up huge numbers without sacrificing efficiency. He’s the primary reason the Pelicans are just 2.5 games back of the Suns for the No. 8 seed in the competitive Western Conference.

He can do it on defense…

and offense, too:

Before the third-year forward took the NBA by storm he had college basketball fans salivating at his overall brilliance on both ends of the court while leading the 2012 Kentucky Wildcats to an NCAA Championship in his freshman year.

During six NCAA Tournament games, Davis averaged 15.2 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 4.6 blocks per game.

In the interview with Red Bull below, Davis lauds this year’s Kentucky team, currently 16-0 and ranked No. 1 by the Associated Press.

“This team right here is a great team,” Davis says. “The 2015 team, they’re an unbelievable team — a great defense. It would be a tough matchup.”

Another former Wildcat, Phoenix’s Eric Bledsoe, recently said this year’s Kentucky team could beat the Philadelphia 76ers in a seven-game series.

Still Ant emphasizes that his 2012 Kentucky team “has a ring and there’s a banner up there to prove it. Until [the current team] get a ring, they can’t say anything. And that goes for the 2011 team, the 2013 team, any year’s team, it doesn’t matter.”

Davis might tout his Kentucky as the best, but he was pretty adamant this year’s squad will be the last team standing after the slugfest known as March Madness. And that’s a guarantee…

(Red Bull)

Will Kentucky win the 2015 NCAA Title?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.