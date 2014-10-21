Video: Anthony Davis One-Handed Put-Back Crunk Dunk

10.20.14 4 years ago

The Pelicans jumped out to a 14-point first-quarter lead against the Wizards tonight in preseason action, and pushed it to 20 by the half. The biggest reason for such a substantial margin against a playoff team like the Wiz, lies with ascending big man Anthony Davis, who played like a man among boys in his three quarters of action.

He showed on this tip-in dunk over Marcin Gortat and Kevin Seraphin, he doesn’t have a peer among many of the league’s best big men.

Davis was 7-of-8 from the field for 14 points and eight rebounds in just 20 minutes of action.

As you can see from his green-only shot chart, The Brow basically got whatever he wanted while man-handling the Wiz. Washington came back after Ant sat down, but the Pellies still won, 88-84.

(vine via @MikeSGallagher; H/T Mike Prada)

Who is a better big man than Anthony Davis?

