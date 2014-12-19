Video: Anthony Davis Soars For Alley-Oop Slam On Joey Dorsey In Win

12.19.14 4 years ago

Anthony Davis finished an alley-oop over an opponent? What else is new? We don’t care; The Brow’s exploits always deserve time in the spotlight. Watch the New Orleans Pelicans’ long-limbed, high-flying superstar rise for a lob jam over Joey Dorsey in his team’s 99-90 road victory over the Houston Rockets.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Ho-hum.

Davis had 30 points, 14 rebounds, and five blocks in his team’s big win over the Southwest-leading Rockets. The Pelicans have won five of their last seven games, and at 13-12 are over .500 for the first time since late November.

ANTHONY DAVIS Houston Rockets NEW ORLEANS PELICANS

