Watch Ball Up Lose First Game Ever In Birmingham

Records are meant to be broken. After going four years without suffering a loss, the Ball Up all-stars team – coached by Gilbert Arenas – were defeated by the team representing Birmingham, Alabama, 84-83, over the weekend.

The talented streetballers from the Birmingham squad — who are gunning for a $100,000 prize and a spot on Ball Up’s roster — were hand-selected by Phoenix Suns guard Eric Bledsoe during a tryout session. Bledsoe then coached Team Birmingham in a thrilling, entertaining, and competitive match against the Ball Up crew at Lawson State Community College.

Ball Up’s Bone Collector has been breaking ankles all over the country this summer, and perhaps displayed his most outrageous crossover in Birmingham this weekend, sending a defender to the ground and counting the seconds (on his imaginary watch) it took for the defender to recover (spoiler alert: he didn’t).

Check out Bone Collector’s sick crossover and the other highlights from the Ball Up tour stop in Birmingham, AL on Saturday.

You can next catch the Ball Up Streetball crew – who are hungry after their first loss in team history – on Saturday, August 2 at the Jones Convocation Center in Chicago. Purchase tickets HERE.

