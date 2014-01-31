New Foot Locker Ad: Anthony Davis Rejects Kid In His Driveway

We all did it as kids: counted down the seconds before we attempted a game-winning shot. If you were like us, we did this multiple times as we tried to make our buzzer-beater perfect. Did we do the announcers voices as it was happening? You betcha, and so did the kid starring in this new Foot Locker commercial. Except, Anthony Davis shows up right as the kid attempts his game-winner.

Right as the kid is attempting his shot to win the imaginary game, Ant swats his shot against the garage door and takes up his own color commentary, proclaiming “Davis is unbelievable. The crowd is chanting ‘MVP, MVP, MVP'” as he jogs back to his car and takes off.

Beware of the Brow even when you’re shooting hoops in your driveway.

