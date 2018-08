Okay, so this wasn’t exactly as nice as Blake Griffin‘s putback over Pau Gasol last season. But with the big man struggling this year to find repeated top-10 finishes, it’s a cause to celebrate. This looks like the old Blake Griffin, and unfortunately, Linas Kleiza was the one underneath the rim feeling his wrath.

Was this his best dunk of the season?

