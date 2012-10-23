Video: Blake Griffin Fakes Out An Entire Team & Then Dunks

The word “embarrassing” was tossed around quite often in regards to the Warriors’ defense last night. They came in building themselves up as a new team, a defensive juggernaut that will only get better once Andrew Bogut gets healthy. But no one told the Clippers, who pounded them from the first possession. DeAndre Jordan was outshining Blake Griffin for most of the night, but BG did have this nice move where he ball-faked, everyone left him uncovered, and then he unleashed his fury on the rim.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.