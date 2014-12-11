Video: Blake Griffin Gets Friendly Bounce From Top Of Backboard

#Los Angeles Clippers #Blake Griffin
12.10.14 4 years ago

The rim and the backboard sure have been on Blake Griffin’s side lately. It was just two days ago when the stellar athlete received the benefit of an improbable shooter’s bounce on a buzzer-beating three pointer to beat the Phoenix Suns in overtime. On Wednesday night Griffin replicated his lucky bounce to get things started off against the Indiana Pacers.

After getting the inside pass from Chris Paul, Griffin showcased his ever-growing post-game against David West, including a spin move and pump-fake. However, West did not bite on the fake, keeping a hand in Griffin’s face the entire possession. The Clipper All-Star still got the shot off, but he was behind the backboard at the time of release. Despite all of this, the ball still found its way through the net even after initially bouncing off the top of the glass:

The hot Clippers won their ninth straight game and ended a four-game skid against Indiana with a 103-96 victory on Wednesday. Griffin finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists.

(Video via NBA)

What do you think?

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter at @gobibs.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers#Blake Griffin
TAGSBLAKE GRIFFINLatest NewsLos Angeles Clippers

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP