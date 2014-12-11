Video: Blake Griffin Gets Friendly Bounce From Top Of Backboard

The rim and the backboard sure have been on Blake Griffin’s side lately. It was just two days ago when the stellar athlete received the benefit of an improbable shooter’s bounce on a buzzer-beating three pointer to beat the Phoenix Suns in overtime. On Wednesday night Griffin replicated his lucky bounce to get things started off against the Indiana Pacers.

After getting the inside pass from Chris Paul, Griffin showcased his ever-growing post-game against David West, including a spin move and pump-fake. However, West did not bite on the fake, keeping a hand in Griffin’s face the entire possession. The Clipper All-Star still got the shot off, but he was behind the backboard at the time of release. Despite all of this, the ball still found its way through the net even after initially bouncing off the top of the glass:

The hot Clippers won their ninth straight game and ended a four-game skid against Indiana with a 103-96 victory on Wednesday. Griffin finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists.

(Video via NBA)

