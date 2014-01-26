Video: Blake Griffin Give-And-Go Double Lob With Jamal Crawford

#Los Angeles Clippers #Blake Griffin #GIFs
01.26.14 5 years ago

The Clippers have been missing point God Chris Paul for the last 10 games after he separated his shoulder against the Mavs in the second game of 2014. With Paul out, scoring assassin off the bench Jamal Crawford has gotten a lot more run handling the offense, and hasn’t shirked that responsibility during LA’s 7-3 record in Paul’s absence. Against the Raptors Saturday night, Crawford again exploded, and ran a gorgeous double-lob with Blake Griffin on his way to a scorching double-double and the win.

Check out how fast this double-lob goes down. First DeAndre Jordan sends the outlet to Blake on the wing, who immediately fires it to Crawford racing down the opposite wing. Jamal jumps in the air to catch the pass and tosses it right back for a powerful Griffin jam. A grounded Greivis Vasquez could only look at his teammates like, “What am I supposed to do?”

Crawford finished the game with 37 points (12-of-22) and 11 dimes with just a single turnover. Griffin added 30 in the victory.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers#Blake Griffin#GIFs
TAGSBLAKE GRIFFINDimeMaggifsGREIVIS VASQUEZJamal CrawfordLos Angeles ClippersTORONTO RAPTORS

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP