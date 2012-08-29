Video: Blake Griffin Is Hilarious In New NBA 2K13 Ad

#Video #Blake Griffin #Video Games
08.29.12 6 years ago

The more we see of Blake Griffin doing funny commercials and stand-ups, the more natural he gets at them. This NBA 2K13 ad with the Lucas Brothers is hilarious, and one of Blake’s best comedic moments yet. As we noted in Smack, Griffin says he’s 100 percent ready to go after his knee surgery. That’s bad news for the NBA. At least for 2K fans, it won’t even matter if he’s not healthy – we’ll still be able to unleash his dunking fury in the video game either way.

What do you think?

