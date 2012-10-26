Video: Blake Griffin Unleashes A Barrage Of Dunks In Denver

#Los Angeles Clippers #Video #Blake Griffin
10.26.12 6 years ago

It’s a tired cliche at this point, but Blake Griffin is a nightly highlight machine, so much so that even JaVale McGee knows to get out of his way when he revs up. Check the third quarter lob in last night’s 12-point win in Denver: McGee races across the lane as if he’s about to contest, and then once he realizes Griffin (who had 25 points) is already in the air, he stops and gets out of the way. That wasn’t even Griffin’s best dunk of the night, though. He had many others.

When you dunk and catch that many lobs in one game, your reaction would probably mimic Griffin’s…

Will Griffin lead the NBA in dunks this year?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers#Video#Blake Griffin
TAGSBLAKE GRIFFINDimeMagLos Angeles Clippersvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 13 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP