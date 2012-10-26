Video: Blake Griffin Unleashes A Barrage Of Dunks In Denver

It’s a tired cliche at this point, but Blake Griffin is a nightly highlight machine, so much so that even JaVale McGee knows to get out of his way when he revs up. Check the third quarter lob in last night’s 12-point win in Denver: McGee races across the lane as if he’s about to contest, and then once he realizes Griffin (who had 25 points) is already in the air, he stops and gets out of the way. That wasn’t even Griffin’s best dunk of the night, though. He had many others.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

When you dunk and catch that many lobs in one game, your reaction would probably mimic Griffin’s…

Will Griffin lead the NBA in dunks this year?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.