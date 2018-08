If you’re Blake Griffin and you go on Sesame Street, what’s the most appropriate thing to do? Have a clucking competition of course. Griffin plays it off at first like he’s never done this before, but we all know better. He sure looks like a pro at it. *In before the “champion” jokes*

