Video: Blake Griffin’s Acrobatic Pass To DJ

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Los Angeles Clippers #Blake Griffin #GIFs
05.16.14 4 years ago

There aren’t many big men in the NBA who can pass as well together as DeAndre Jordan and Blake Griffin. The big-to-big connection was a large reason the Clippers pushed the Thunder so hard in the Western Semifinals. Despite getting eliminated last night, Blake and DJ showed off their telekinetic partnership yet again.

The Clippers had 17 assists on 18 buckets in the first half, and this one was probably our favorite:

But Blake showed off his ability to think ahead with this gorgeous touch-pass to DJ after the lob from CP3 in the third quarter:

The Clippers got away from their pass-happy first half and the Thunder made them pay, but the connection between Blake and Jordan is part of the core Doc Rivers spoke about after the game. This Clippers team — barring any legal issues surrounding ownership — has a bright future if everyone stays healthy.

(second GIF via @_MarcusD_)

Which Blake dime was better?

