Video: Brandan Wright Smashes On Luis Scola

The Pacers got a surprising 111-100 win over the Mavericks in Dallas last night. Guard Donald Sloan played the game of his life — 29 points on 10-for-14 shooting — and a well—rounded attack stymied Dallas’ high-scoring offense. The win was even more impressive when you consider Roy Hibbert missed his first game in 1706 days. Luis Scola could have used his presence when Brandan Knight extended for this jam in Scola’s grill.

First off, props for the pass from Dirk Nowitki. We hate comparing the 2011 Finals MVP to Larry Bird, but Dirk’s fake shot into the pass was a staple of the Boston Hall of Famer’s game. After the pass, all Wright had to do was try not to suck up too much of Scola’s soul at the same time. You can see the Argentinian Olympian trying to thwart the attempt before realizing, ‘oh right, this isn’t going to end well’ before pulling back a tad at the end:

Wright was perfect from the field, too, going 6-for-6 in under 25 minutes of action. Still, the Mavs couldn’t stop the Pacers, particularly Sloan, who a lot of people are googling this morning.

