Video: Brandon Jennings’ Game-Winning Floater After Spurs Turn Ball Over

We already showed you the Pistons sealing their win over the Spurs with Stan Van Gundy‘s “f**king wall” defense. But a weird succession played out to get the Pistons in a position to win on the road, and it featured a rare mistake by the Spurs and a clutch Brandon Jennings bank-shot that almost came at the buzzer.

With eight-seconds left the Spurs had possession and a 104-103 lead. Game over, right, as long as they hit their free throws. But Patty Mills flubbed the sideline inbounds pass, and Brandon Jennings knew exactly what to do with it as the clock ticked lower:

Rather than call a timeout and draw up a play after the Pistons purloined the ball following the uncharacteristically sloppy Spurs play, Van Gundy let his team take advantage of a scrambling San Antonio team in transition. Jennings got a good look and banked it home for the win:

Well, it was a win after they formed a f**kin wall like Voltron.

Jennings’ game-winner came after he had connected on just four of his previous seventeen shots, too.

Andre Drummond led the Pistons with 20 points and 17 rebounds, and Greg Monroe had a double-double as well with 18 and 11.

The win by Detroit snapped a four-game losing streak in San Antonio, which isn’t nearly as long as we expected.

