Video: Bulls Fans Freak Out When Derrick Rose Limps After Twisting Ankle

Watching an unhealthy amount of basketball lends itself to knowing a simple sprained ankle from a serious injury. But even we were concerned by Derrick Rose landing awkwardly and limping towards the sideline in the second quarter last night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Chicago Bulls fans at the United Center? They seemed near tears.
“No! No! Noooooo!”
Rose is fine – he even played into the late third quarter before being taken out for good. X-rays came back negative, and there’s a chance he plays in the Bulls’ road game against the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight.
Still, it’s safe to say nothing was scarier for Chicago faithful on Halloween than watching Rose suffer another lower body injury. But this time, thankfully, it’s of a very minor nature.
