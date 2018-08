While we heard Charles Barkley declaring Carmelo Anthony as the most unstoppable player in the NBA, we all know better. Most of the time, ‘Melo is stopping himself for one reason or another. But this season, there have been no problems, and his momentum came to a head last night in his epic 22-point first quarter against the Lakers.

Is he the best scorer in the league?

