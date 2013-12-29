Video: Celtics’ 6-2 Guard Avery Bradley Skies For A Putback Slam

Celtics point guard Avery Bradley knows his job as the starting guard will soon change with the return of Rajon Rondo. But he looked like the Celtics’ All-Star on Saturday night when he squeezed into the lane and threw down the follow-up after a Jared Sullinger miss tonight against the visitng Cavs.

Jordan Crawford was again efficient from the floor during Boston’s 103-100 win over the Cavs, shooting 7-of-11 for 19 points to go with eight assists. In the same backcourt, Bradley had eight boards along with 19 points, including this putback dunk against a Cavs team that didn’t put a single body on him when he snuck into the lane.

Kyrie Irving did his best to get the Cavs a win, scoring 32 points on 13-of-22 shooting (4-for-6 from deep), but six Celtics hit double-figures and Brad Stevens‘ group got a win with hustle plays like this one from Bradley.

