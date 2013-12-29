Video: Celtics’ 6-2 Guard Avery Bradley Skies For A Putback Slam

12.28.13

Celtics point guard Avery Bradley knows his job as the starting guard will soon change with the return of Rajon Rondo. But he looked like the Celtics’ All-Star on Saturday night when he squeezed into the lane and threw down the follow-up after a Jared Sullinger miss tonight against the visitng Cavs.

Jordan Crawford was again efficient from the floor during Boston’s 103-100 win over the Cavs, shooting 7-of-11 for 19 points to go with eight assists. In the same backcourt, Bradley had eight boards along with 19 points, including this putback dunk against a Cavs team that didn’t put a single body on him when he snuck into the lane.

Kyrie Irving did his best to get the Cavs a win, scoring 32 points on 13-of-22 shooting (4-for-6 from deep), but six Celtics hit double-figures and Brad Stevens‘ group got a win with hustle plays like this one from Bradley.

