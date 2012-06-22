Video: Chris Bosh Gets His Victory Champagne Bath On

#NBA Finals #Video
06.22.12 6 years ago

Chris Bosh has been one of the most criticized men in America since July of 2010 as the lesser heralded of Miami’s Big Three.. He’s also become something of a one-man cottage industry for awkward screenshots of his facial expressions after he has a nice play or videobombs of teammates in his short time in Miami. Chances were very good, then, that he was going to seriously cut loose once he won an NBA title. This takes it to a whole new, hilarious level though.

Bosh again cuts into someone else’s shot, but this time it’s not just for a cameo. In much the same way he was too much for Oklahoma City’s frontcourt in Game 5, Bosh takes over with his champagne spraying celebration.

