Video: Chris Copeland Makes 80-Footer… Just After Buzzer Sounds

This Chris Copeland heave didn’t count – the Indiana Pacers wing let it go just after the buzzer sounded. But that doesn’t make watching Copeland’s 80-foot make any less fun.

We’re always amazed by how easy NBA players make attempts like this look. The vast majority of people could barely manage to get the ball to the basket from half-court off a flick like Copeland’s. He nails the shot from inside the other free throw line without breaking a sweat.

Pretty impressive. If only he’d let the ball go a split second sooner.

The Pacers lead the Boston Celtics 34-26 midway through the second quarter.

