Chris Paul not only hit a flailing Tony Parker with a between-the-legs crossover, but he also came back with the bully back-down move to erase TP, allowing CP knock down the big J in last night’s Clippers/Spurs game:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook