Video: Chris Paul Crossover & Lob To DeAndre Jordan

It wasn’t just Derrick Rose who showed off the handles in preseason action last night. Chris Paul shook Trey Burke by faking towards DeAndre Jordan‘s high screen, only to cross over to his right. Once in the lane, Paul lobbed it to DJ for the easy slam. If you want to study how to run the high screen and roll, this sequence by CP3 and DJ is a perfect example.

Once Paul got inside the arc, he froze DJ’s man, Derrick Favors, underneath the arc. Similar to his well-known teammate, Paul’s well-known penchant for knocking down the mid-range jumper while also toasting Burke, forced Favors to ignore DJ to help on Paul’s penetration.

Jordan had a clear path to the front of the rim, and he slams home Paul’s perfectly timed lob.

Paul is probably the best in the league at running this high screen and roll action, so it’s nice to know he’s in regular season form — despite LA’s inability to defeat the Jazz in Utah.

(video via Basketball Orbit)

Is CP3 the best pick-and-roll point in the NBA?

