Video: Chris Paul’s Off-The-Backboard Lob To DJ

The Clippers withstood a rally by the Hawks in the fourth to escape a meeting Saturday night with a 109-108 win that could have gone to an extra session if Jeff Teague had made both his free throws with a second remaining. But Blake Griffin continues to lead the way for the Clippers, shooting 11-of-19 from the field for a game-high 27 points. Despite Blake’s continued excellent, it was Chris Paul‘s off-the-backboard lob for the DeAndre Jordan slam that drew the “oohs and aahs.”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Blake was fantastic in the victory, but DJ added 13 and 12, and Chris Paul scored the go-ahead bucket with under a minute to play while finishing with 19 points and 10 dimes.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.