Video: Chris Paul’s “Requickulous” Interview With Craig Sager

Craig Sager has become part and parcel of NBA sideline reporting. His flashy suits offset a true professional who doesn’t mind having a little fun with players that constantly mock his sartorial choices. He’s also in a new Chris Paul ad for this Jordan Brand commercial by Nike.

Here’s Sager’s “requickulous” question to Paul:

“Can you explain that last second, hesitation, ball-fake, drop jab-step, behind-the-back crossover, Dream shake, spin move, off the inside-out dribble, behind-the-back, between-the-legs, double-clutch fake, one-foot, turnaround finger-roll off the backboard?”

Paul deadpans the answer, “Can you explain that suit?”

Awesome.

