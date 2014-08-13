Video: Coach K Does ALS Ice Bucket Challenge

#Kyrie Irving #ALS Ice Bucket Challenge
08.13.14 4 years ago

Viral videos and memes are always annoying, but at least the #ALCSIceBucketChallenge is for a worthy cause. The seemingly idiotic videos dominating your social media feed in recent weeks of people dumping ice water on their heads are actually anything but, as evidenced by the surge in donations to the ALS Association. Even better than normal harmless, stupid fun to fight a debilitating disease? When people like Duke University and Team USA coach Mike Krzyzewski get in on the act.

Coach K, with the help of his nine grandchildren, recently did the #ALSBucketChallenge and challenged members of Team USA to do the same when they’re training at West Point next week. He was answering the call of New Orleans Pelicans coach and Team USA assistant Monty Williams.

Will Coach K and Williams get plunged again with their players next week? If Kyrie Irving answers a summons by Steve Nash between now and then, it will be his second time, too.

Kudos to Krzyzewski and the rest for contributing.

(H/T ProBasketballTalk) (Video via Duke Basketball)

What do you think?

TAGSALS Ice Bucket ChallengeFIBA World CupKYRIE IRVINGMIKE KRZYZEWSKIMonty WilliamsSmackSTEVE NASHTEAM USA

