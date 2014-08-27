Watch Damian Lillard Suffer From “Carroting” In New Madden NFL 15 Spot

Fresh off EA Sports made him the cover athlete for NBA Live 15, Blazers all-star Damian Lillard appears in EA Sports’ new Madden NFL 15 ad with Broncos linebacker Von Miller; except, Miller has a surprise in store for Dame.

When Dame arrives and tries to play, he experiences Von Miller’s “carroting,” after Miller replaces the batteries in Dame’s controller with baby carrots.

We are definitely doing this as soon as possible, and we’ll enlist Matt Bonner and his crazy carrots to help.

