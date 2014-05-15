Video: Damian Lillard’s Top 10 Plays Of The 2014 Season

What a year it was for Blazers point guard Damian Lillard. During his sophomore campaign in the Association, Dame was named to his first all-star game before going out and becoming the first person in NBA history to compete in all five weekend events. That wasn’t the end though, as he immortalized himself with Portland fans while getting his Blazers out of the first-round of the playoffs for the first time in 13 years. Come re-live all the best moments during Dame’s second-year ascendency.

The Spurs sent the Blazers home last night, so it’s a good time to look back at their point guard’s star-making year:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

We’re partial to these two game-winners earlier in the year, but you probably have your own favorites.

What’s your fav Dame moment from this season?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.