Video: Dario Saric Drops The Sick No-Look Dime In World Cup Play

Though the Philadelphia 76ers used a 2014 lottery pick on Dario Saric, the Croatian superstar isn’t coming stateside until 2016-2017 at the earliest. If he keeps making plays like this one, the wait for Sixers fans will seem even longer.

Let’s take another look at that.

Saric is averaging 13.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in just 26 minutes per game at the World Cup, very encouraging numbers for such a young player.

Many scouts bill the 6-10, 20 year-old as a legitimate point forward, but prospects frequently earn that distinction during the draft process before they prove it erroneous in the NBA. If this slick dish is any indication, though, the pundits might be onto something with Saric.

