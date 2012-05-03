Video: DeAndre Jordan Slams An Alley-Oop Right Through Tony Allen

#Los Angeles Clippers #Video
05.03.12 6 years ago

Seeing this DeAndre Jordan finish live last night, it reminded me so much of Dwight Howard‘s incredible alley-oop slam over Jrue Holiday from the end of last season. Jordan only had six points, and has struggled at times to be a factor in his first postseason series. But this finish on top of Tony Allen‘s back might be the best play of the playoffs so far.

Why was Tony Allen even jumping?

TAGSDEANDRE JORDANDimeMagLos Angeles ClippersMEMPHIS GRIZZLIESvideo

