Video: DeMar DeRozan Had A Nearly Perfect Game Last Night

DeMar DeRozan did miss seven shots last night, and had a turnover. But still, some might call his outing a perfect game. Why? In the fourth quarter of Toronto’s win in Orlando, he caught E’Twaun Moore with a nasty facial in the lane, and then once the Magic came back to tie it up, DeRozan drilled one of the best game-winners we’ve seen in the past few seasons.

