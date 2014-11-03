Video: DeMarcus Cousins Goes For 34 Points, 17 Boards, 5 Dimes VS Clippers

We’re firm believers that smart, prudent decision-making is more pertinent to success in the NBA than market size. But even so, we’re not naive enough to think that small-market squads aren’t at a team-building disadvantage compared to their glitzy counterparts. When a team like the Sacramento Kings is trying to climb from years in the Western Conference cellar, a potential free agency boon isn’t what it would be for the Los Angeles Lakers. Smart drafting, opportunistic summers, and general player development is what must spur the Kings to contention. And if franchise cornerstone DeMarcus Cousins consistently plays like he did last night against DeAndre Jordan and the Los Angeles Clippers, it could come sooner than anyone is anticipating.

Boogie went off on the Clippers in his team’s 98-92 road win over the Clippers on Sunday, going for 34 points (15-23), 17 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks. There might not be a big man in basketball more versatile than Cousins when he’s playing at his peak – how many centers in the league are capable of making these plays in the same game?

But the talent has never been a question with Cousins. In a vacuum, performances like this would be somewhat routine. What’s held Boogie back ever since the Kings took a calculated risk by drafting him fifth overall in 2010 is his attitude. And while most immediately think of his combustible temper as the biggest issue plaguing him, Boogie’s shot selection and defensive effort have been major problems, too. He’s made slow but unyielding steps in rendering all of those concerns lesser over time, a reality we began to see when he played All-Star level basketball in 2013-2014.

But after a fantastic summer with Team USA, now could be the time when Cousins’ remarkable talents easily win out over his diminishing mental deficiencies. Young players grow physically and emotionally, after all, and Cousins is still only 24 years-old.

For Sacramento to emerge as anything more than nuisance this season, All-NBA worthy play is what it will need from Boogie. Even that likely won’t be enough for the Kings to make real noise as a low-rung postseason candidate, though – they’re just too far behind otherwise.

But meaningful re-building can’t be accomplished without a foundation in place. Sacramento somewhat gambled by awarding Cousins a four-year, max-level contract last summer than entrenched him as face of the franchise. It would either doom the Kings or put them on the past to respectability. And considering Boogie’s alpha dog performance against a talented Clippers frontcourt, the latter has never seemed the more likely scenario. Now let’s hope his team can find him or make him some long-term help.

