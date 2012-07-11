Video: DeQuan Jones Throws Down A Summer League Thunder Dunk

#Video
07.11.12 6 years ago

Cape Canaveral is 55 miles away from Orlando, so it’s fitting the site of so many NASA liftoffs is not that far away from DeQuan Jones‘ thunder dunk on Tuesday. Jones threw down off two feet from the baseline and nearly got his head to rim level in Orlando Summer League action against Kyle Singler.

The former Miami Hurricane forward skied on this huge dunk, which was easily the nastiest of the Orlando action so far.

