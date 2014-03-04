Video: Deron Williams’ Sick Reverse Layup

Deron Williams might not ever be the player he was in Utah, but that doesn’t mean he can’t turn back the clock when he’s feeling healthy. He was feeling healthy during Brooklyn’s 96-80 domination of the visiting Bulls on Monday night. After catching the Paul Pierce dish, D-Will tossed in a remarkable reverse layup after breaking away from the clinging arm of Kirk Hinrich and around the outstretched arms of Carlos Boozer.

For the night, D-Will had 20 points and six dimes and the Nets are now at the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference with a .500 record.

