Video: Derrick Jones Double-Clutches For Jaw-Dropping Poster Jam

Stop your search, hoop-heads. There won’t be a better dunk than this one in high school basketball all season long, and perhaps anywhere else in the game, too. Watch class of 2015 star Derrick Jones fly on this jaw-dropping, double-clutch poster jam over elite sophomore Cody Riley.

Wow.

This reminds us of a recent slam by which we were supremely impressed. But the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Andre Roberson has nothing on Jones:

And Jones is the high schooler.

ESPN ranks the 6-6 Philadelphia product as the 22nd best player in the senior class. He’s headed to UNLV to play for Dave Rice in 2015-2016. Needless to say, we can’t wait to Jones play for the Runnin’ Rebels next year.

