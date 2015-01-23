Video: Derrick Rose Shimmies & Shakes On Reverse Layup

The same night it became apparent Derrick Rose isn’t back to the All-Star level according to the fans, he went off momentarily when the Bulls beat down the Spurs on TNT. We see too little of the Tasmanian Devil in his post-surgery game (to be expected), but the bouncy changes of motion and driving angles that shouldn’t exist, but bend space for him anyway, sometimes coalesce still. A reverse layup five minutes into the third quarter shows this more than prose can.

Tony Parker didn’t know what to do, but the fact Rose went to the opposite side of the iron to eliminate Duncan’s shot-blocking showcases the mid-air creativity that made him so special.

D-Rose finished with a team-high 22 points on 9-of-16 shooting, including 2-of-4 from deep. He added five dimes and two steals in a little over 26 minutes. After losing the first quarter, the Bulls outscored the Spurs by 25 the rest of the way, and Rose was the primary catalyst.

This angle with his off-hand is from a fourth or fifth dimension:

It’s good to see vestiges of the former MVP, even if they come in flashes that extinguish all too quickly.

