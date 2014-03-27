Video: Dion Waiters’ Game-Winning Buzzer-Beater

Wednesday night’s game between the Cavs and the Pistons came down to the final possession after the Cavs went on a 10-2 rally late in the fourth. After a missed jumper from Brandon Jennings, the Cavs had one more shot at leaving Motor City with a victory. With 3.2 seconds remaining and the score at 96-95 in Detroit’s favor, Dion Waiters caught the inbounds pass, took a dribble, squared-up, and launched a 19-foot jumper from the right wing. The ball splashed through the net as the final buzzer blared, stunning the crowd at The Palace.

Cleveland’s 97-96 comeback win on Wednesday marked their third straight victory. Waiters struggled from the field against Detroit, shooting 8-of-20 for 18 points, four boards, and four dimes, but he came through for his team with the game on the line.

