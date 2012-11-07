Video: Dirk Nowitzki’s Horrifying Version of Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.”

#Bruce Springsteen #Video
11.07.12 6 years ago

I give you an installment of “Mavs Playeraoke,” which apparently consists of Dallas players singing along to popular songs so poorly, the challenge is to decipher what the song is supposed to be.

This is Dirk Nowitzki slaughtering Bruce Springsteen‘s “Born in the U.S.A.”

Now this observation most likely won’t mean anything to 99% of our readers, but as an obsessive Springsteen fan, I noticed something. At the beginning, Dirk says he doesn’t know the song (arguably one of the most famous in rock history), yet immediately references the dance Bruce does with Courtney Cox at the end of the ridiculous 1984 video for “Dancing in the Dark.”

Makes me think Dirk knows a little more Springsteen than he lets on…

TOPICS#Bruce Springsteen#Video
TAGSBRUCE SPRINGSTEENDimeMagDIRK NOWITZKIvideo

