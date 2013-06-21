Drake Gets Shut Down Trying to Get into Miami Heat Locker Room [Video]

He might have LeBron James‘ phone number, but Drake really just needs media credentials.

Check out this video of him being denied access to the Miami Heat locker room celebration last night. When he’s told access is only for media, he actually says to the security guard, “I AM media.”

