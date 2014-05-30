Video: Duncan & Ginobili Lead Spurs To Blowout Game 5 Win

Five games in the Western Conference Finals and five wins of nine points or more. After a first round that had our hearts straining to stay in our chests, the Western Conference Finals have been close, but somehow unexciting. Every home team has dominated their opponent and it happened again during Game 5 in San Antonio, led by the Spurs’ two oldest starters, Manu Ginobili and Tim Duncan.

Manu turns 37 in July and his bald spot continues to expand where a mop of floppy tresses once bounced up and down for the Spurs sixth man. Even if he’s getting old, Manu can still dazzle.

He shot 77 percent from the field in Game 5, knocking down 3-of-4 from beyond the arc for 19 points, six assists and four rebounds in a little over 21 minutes of action.

Tim Duncan turned 38 in April, but his 22 points and 12 boards led the way for a Spurs team that needed to defend their home court.

San Antonio was faster to loose balls, they out-rebounded OKC 48-35, and the Spurs shot over 51 percent while limiting the athletic Thunder attack to just 43 percent shooting on their way to a 117-89 domination that we keep seeing from the home team.

The two teams keep knocking each other out when they’re playing at home. Both travel to Oklahoma City today for an elmination Game 6 at Chesapeake Energy arena on Saturday night, and the Thunder will win or go home.

Will OKC continue the home-team domination trend in Game 6?

