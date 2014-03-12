Video: Dwight Howard Passes To Out-Of-Bounds Omer Asik

#Dwight Howard #GIFs
03.11.14 4 years ago

The effort was evident, but Dwight Howard just got a bit mixed up. In the first quarter of the big matchup between the Rockets and Thunder on Tuesday night, Howard dribbled toward the basket before spinning and dishing the ball to teammate Omer Asik. Except, there was just one small issue: Asik was walking along the sideline, yet to check into the game.

)

“Go ahead and shoot it!” the commentator pleads to Howard. Yeah, that may have been a better idea.

What do you think?

Follow Matt on Twitter at @MatthewHochberg.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dwight Howard#GIFs
TAGSDimeMagDWIGHT HOWARDgifsOMER ASIK

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP