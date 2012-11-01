Video: Dwight Howard Reviews The adiPower Howard 3

As we showed you this morning, the new adidas adiPower Howard 3 is now out and its namesake recently reviewed his kicks, taking some time out of a busy day of hanging out with his buddies as they play video games and flip through periodicals in the background.

The new Lakers center details the shattered glass motif on the soles, admires the camel material with an appreciative tap, then goes back to the soles. I won’t spoil it any more than I already have but it’s about as “Howard” as you would imagine, with him describing with childlike wonder why the bottom of the shoe is the best. He’s playing up his goofiness, but there’s a reason why he looks like a kid in a candy store. Howard could probably play in sandals and still be better than half the league, defensively, but these looks like they’ll help quite a bit, too.

The official images of the shoes are amazing, but we figured this video was good enough to warrant a post on its own.

What do you think of the kicks?

