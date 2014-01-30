Video: Evan Turner Hits Game-Winning Buzzer-Beater

Evan Turner didn’t shoot very well in Boston on Wednesday night. He was just 6-of-17 from the field, but he dished eight dimes and grabbed half a dozen rebounds, so it was the typical Turner performance: lots of missed three-pointers and long mid-range two-pointers, but a good overall effort. Except, he also rattled home the game-winner right as the clock expired.

Turner twisted and turned his way into the lane against Jerryd Bayless and went up for the game-winner as most of the Celtics frontcourt converged on him.

The ball wiggled through, and the C’s won a game a more long-term thinking Danny Ainge probably would have preferred to lose â€” though he’d never admit that.

(video via Frank Den)

