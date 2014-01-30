Video: Evan Turner Hits Game-Winning Buzzer-Beater

#Philadelphia 76ers #Boston Celtics #GIFs
01.29.14 5 years ago

Evan Turner didn’t shoot very well in Boston on Wednesday night. He was just 6-of-17 from the field, but he dished eight dimes and grabbed half a dozen rebounds, so it was the typical Turner performance: lots of missed three-pointers and long mid-range two-pointers, but a good overall effort. Except, he also rattled home the game-winner right as the clock expired.

Turner twisted and turned his way into the lane against Jerryd Bayless and went up for the game-winner as most of the Celtics frontcourt converged on him.

The ball wiggled through, and the C’s won a game a more long-term thinking Danny Ainge probably would have preferred to lose â€” though he’d never admit that.

(video via Frank Den)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers#Boston Celtics#GIFs
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSDimeMagEVAN TURNERgame-winnersgifsPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP