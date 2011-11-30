First-Ever Beats by Dre TV Spot

If you’re a fan of Dime, chances are you’re also a fan of Beats by Dre headphones. And with that in mind, we wanted to share with you the first-ever standalone TV spot from Beats which just debuted. Highlighting the new, Limited Edition Beats Studio Colors just in time for the holiday season, the spot features members of the Beats family – including Dr. Dre, Vildane Zeneli and my buddy Levi Maesto – like you’ve never seen them before.

Dre worked closely with the director and selected the track used in the spot – Nero‘s “Me & You” – after Beats hosted a private show to open its new pop-up shop at 67 Greene Street in SoHo where Nero DJ’ed. Dre was there and loved the music so much that he selected it for the ad.

The Beats Studio Colors are now available for a limited time in Blue, Orange, Purple, Silver and Pink at Best Buy for $299.

What do you think?

