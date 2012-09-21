Video: Freshman Star Nerlens Noel Almost Wrecks Himself Against Kentucky Students

Last year, Anthony Davis put an unsuspecting frat boy on a poster at Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness. This year, they’re calling Nerlens Noel the next in line. But he sure didn’t mirror the Brow’s performance during the traditional playground game with the students. Sure, he recovered for a nice dunk, but that fall he took? It could’ve been bad. Very bad.

Is he No. 1 pick material?

