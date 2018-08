Atrocious defense by the Lakers aside, give George Hill credit for having the poise, patience and confidence to knock down a game-winner in L.A. over a combined 14-feet of Lakers at the rim:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It’s hard to get Lakers’ color guy Stu Lantz down on the purple and gold, but you can tell that even he’s disgusted by the pick-and-roll defense on the game’s biggest possession…

Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook