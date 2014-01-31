Video: Gerald Green Dunks Over Roy Hibbert

Phoenix came into Indianapolis Thursday night to face off against the team with the best home record in the NBA. The Pacers were 21-1 at home through the season’s first half, but the Suns still ran them off the court like they’ve done to so many other teams this season. One play in the first half personifies Phoenix’s attacking style. Gerald Green turned the corner and attacked the rim despite the presence of Roy Hibbert, perhaps the game’s best rim-protector.

Watch as Green comes around the screen into the heart of Indiana’s league-leading defense, and goes right at Hibbert, who might be the best protector of the basket in the NBA this season. Not on this play, though, as Gerald’s bunny rabbit hops lead to a fun smash.

Hibbert’s verticality couldn’t do anything against the high-flying Phoenix wing who sat the bench in Indiana last season and came over, along with Miles Plumlee, in the Luis Scola trade this summer.

Dragic led the way with a game-high 28 points and seven dimes, which was enough to lead Phoenix to a 4-0 record on this recent road trip. Roy Hibbert had 26 in the loss and Lance Stephenson â€” fresh off his All-Star snub, like Dragic, had 14 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds for his league-leading fourth triple-double of the season. After the game, Lance said he just wanted the win, but the feisty Suns surprised yet another squad this year.

