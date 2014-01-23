Video: Gerald Wallace Hits Game-Winning Layup In OT

Gerald Wallace has a rough couple years since getting dealt from Charlotte to Portland to the Nets in a little over a year. Then he was sent packing this summer as part of the Brooklyn – Boston trade bonanza. He struggled last year, and he’s struggled this year as a veteran leader on a young team. Wednesday night he hit the game-winner over the Wizards in overtime.

There was less than 10 seconds remaining and the score was knotted at 101. Wallace didn’t hestitate, even though he was just 1-of-3 from the floor in over 40 minutes of playing time at that point. Wallace drove to the right of the rim after bringing the ball past half-court, and there wasn’t much Martell Webster or a rotating Marcin Gortat could do.

Wallace was typically forthright about his mindset during the game-winning play following the game:

Gerald Wallace on final basket: "I knew I was going to get to the rim and get a shot off. I didn't know what was gonna happen after that." — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 23, 2014

Still, Gerald’s had a lot of homes since being an All-Star for Charlotte in 2010. But for tonight, at least, he can savor this victory and his role in bringing it about.

John Wall led the Wizards with a triple double: 28 points, 10 assists and 11 rebounds, and Jeff Green went off (14-for-26 and 8-of-16 from deep) for a game-high 39 points in the win.

