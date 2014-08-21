GIF: Greek Freak’s Two-Dribble Coast-To-Coast Jam

#GIFs
08.21.14 4 years ago

There aren’t many humans alive who combine Bucks second-year guard/forward hybrid Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s still-blossoming size and skill. The 6-11 and counting 19-year-old helped home country Greece beat regional rival Turkey, 71-56, in Athens and unleashed one steal and coast-to-coast jam that serves as yet another harbinger of his evolving stardom.

Watch as the Greek Freak snags a steal with those Go-Go Gadget arms, and — after just two dribbles — goes the length of the court before taking off for the one-handed jam. Did we mention he’s 6-11 and still growing?

Antetokounmpo scored 12 points as did fellow Greek and Grizzlies guard, Nick Calathes, to lead Greece to the victory.

We honestly asked a colleague the other day, after going over his flashes of brilliance in summer league play, whether Antetokounmpo might one day be the first 7-foot point guard. Neither of us could come up with a legitimate reason why not.

(video via kocho13; H/T @crabdribbles)

What do you think?

TOPICS#GIFs
TAGSGiannis AntetokounmpogifsMILWAUKEE BUCKSnick calathesOverseas

