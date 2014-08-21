GIF: Greek Freak’s Two-Dribble Coast-To-Coast Jam

There aren’t many humans alive who combine Bucks second-year guard/forward hybrid Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s still-blossoming size and skill. The 6-11 and counting 19-year-old helped home country Greece beat regional rival Turkey, 71-56, in Athens and unleashed one steal and coast-to-coast jam that serves as yet another harbinger of his evolving stardom.

Watch as the Greek Freak snags a steal with those Go-Go Gadget arms, and — after just two dribbles — goes the length of the court before taking off for the one-handed jam. Did we mention he’s 6-11 and still growing?

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Antetokounmpo scored 12 points as did fellow Greek and Grizzlies guard, Nick Calathes, to lead Greece to the victory.

We honestly asked a colleague the other day, after going over his flashes of brilliance in summer league play, whether Antetokounmpo might one day be the first 7-foot point guard. Neither of us could come up with a legitimate reason why not.

(video via kocho13; H/T @crabdribbles)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.